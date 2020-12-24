Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $23,121.62 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $23,121.62 or 0.99818245 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $298.76 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020326 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

