Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of XENE opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $531.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

