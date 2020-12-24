XMax Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. XMax has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Hotbit, DDEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00321029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,927,848,099 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Graviex, Hotbit, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, DDEX, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

