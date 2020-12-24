XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) Trading Up 1,300%

Shares of XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTEG) were up 1,300% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

About XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG)

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for XT Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XT Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.