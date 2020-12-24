Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.64.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XYNO)

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor.

