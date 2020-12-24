Yatsen Holding Limited’s Quiet Period To End on December 29th (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen’s (NYSE:YSG) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 29th. Yatsen had issued 58,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $616,875,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock.

NYSE YSG opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

