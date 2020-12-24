YEE (YEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $124,850.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Huobi and DEx.top. In the last week, YEE has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $124,850.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00337085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OKEx, DEx.top, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.