Yikang Liu Sells 8,333 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$536,502.90.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

