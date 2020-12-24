Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 70,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

