Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.18. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 189,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1,121.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,734. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

