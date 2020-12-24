Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.28). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

