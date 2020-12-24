Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $413.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $397.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 363,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

