Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $177.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.80 million and the lowest is $171.30 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $146.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $650.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $667.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $644.80 million to $680.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

