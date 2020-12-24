Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. Chegg posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. BidaskClub raised Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,290,218. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chegg by 19.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chegg by 15.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 193,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

