Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.71 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

