Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $581.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.00 million and the highest is $599.30 million. Griffon reported sales of $548.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFF. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

