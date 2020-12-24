Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $586.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.85 million and the lowest is $580.04 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $586.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,426. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

