Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.43. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

CROX opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

