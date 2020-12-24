Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.28). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $583.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

