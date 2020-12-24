Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will post $53.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $55.63 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $215.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.