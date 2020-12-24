Zacks: Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

