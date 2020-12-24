Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $287.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.90 million. Welbilt reported sales of $381.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Welbilt by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welbilt by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.