Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Hold

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,723,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

