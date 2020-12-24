Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE SAFE opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,153,883.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

