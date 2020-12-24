Zacks Investment Research Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $58.27 on Monday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 146.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 117.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

