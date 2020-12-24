Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to “Strong-Buy”

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The recent trend in earnings estimates revisions for the current year also indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s diverse range of products and service offerings, along with its strategic investments, gives it a strong footing. Property & Facility Management business continues to benefit from its global platform’s strength and evolving outsourcing needs. Also, it continues to benefit from cost-mitigation moves, including government relief programs. Though the pandemic had an adverse impact on transactional-based service lines, there has now been improvement in pipelines in both leasing and capital markets. With a decent balance-sheet strength and focused investment strategy, it is poised to gain from market consolidations.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

NYSE JLL opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

