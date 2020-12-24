Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Hold

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legrand has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

