ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) vs. NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Critical Analysis

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get ZAGG alerts:

ZAGG has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -4.36, meaning that its share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZAGG and NuZee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG 0 2 1 0 2.33 NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZAGG presently has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.58%. Given ZAGG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZAGG is more favorable than NuZee.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZAGG and NuZee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG $521.92 million 0.24 $13.92 million $0.85 4.93 NuZee $1.79 million 83.66 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

ZAGG has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Profitability

This table compares ZAGG and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG -8.96% 11.51% 4.31% NuZee -444.42% -151.18% -114.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of ZAGG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ZAGG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of NuZee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZAGG beats NuZee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Website at ZAGG.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate cellphone repair locations, kiosks, and ZAGG-branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.