Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 39,257.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,575 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,076 shares of company stock worth $16,038,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ZEN opened at $142.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $144.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

