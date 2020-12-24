ZEON Network (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00137505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00669916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00152627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 260% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00379624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00097828 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.