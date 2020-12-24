Zilliqa Price Up 56% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $631.61 million and approximately $365.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050133 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004613 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003709 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,073,736,155 coins and its circulating supply is 10,782,269,002 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

