Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at $421,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Zuora by 50.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 623,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zuora by 97.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,102 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

