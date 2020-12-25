-$0.09 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,668. Athersys has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Athersys by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Athersys by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

