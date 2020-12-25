$0.10 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

PAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE comprises 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE PAE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. PAE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.