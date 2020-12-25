$0.12 EPS Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.36. 244,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $9,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,818 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

