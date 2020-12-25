$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $12,320,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 152,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 359,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

