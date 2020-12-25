-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

