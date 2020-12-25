$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $429.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

