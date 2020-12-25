-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24).

ARAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aravive by 240.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

