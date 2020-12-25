$0.47 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of SBCF opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $225,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

