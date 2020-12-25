$0.60 EPS Expected for Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. Onto Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Onto Innovation.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.