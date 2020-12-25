-$0.61 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $20.57.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

