-$0.74 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $352,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. 286,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,626. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

