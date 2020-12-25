0x Reaches Market Cap of $269.43 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. 0x has a market cap of $269.43 million and $42.08 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00324093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.