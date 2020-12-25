12,464 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

