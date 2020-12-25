$13.95 Million in Sales Expected for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) to post $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full year sales of $57.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,354. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

