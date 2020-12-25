1,301 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $88,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,784 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

