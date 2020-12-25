16,570 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

