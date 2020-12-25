23,624 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.