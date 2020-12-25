2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. Analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.